Elly Fornasier
Fornasier, Elly

August 26, 1952 - December 25, 2021

Elly Fornasier, 69, was born in Havana, Cuba on August 26, 1952. She passed away on December 25, 2021, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A Mass of Christian Burial for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, North Carolina. Inurnment will be at 10:00AM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel, and also from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Saturday prior to the Mass at the church.

Elly was predeceased by her loving parents, Manuel Angelo and Guillermina DeSoto Fornasier; sister, Maria Eugenia Fornasier Smith; and nephew, Christoper Fornasier. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Darian Lance Smith; niece, Genevieve Smith Pitchford (Jonathan); grand-niece Dawn; nephew, Darian Justin Smith (Nicole); grand-niece, Josephine Arden Smith; grand-nephew, Elliott Michael Tanner Smith; brother, Manuel Jr.; nephew, Christian Fornasier; nephew, Brandon Fornasier; grand-nieces, Rebecca Snow and Helena Fornasier; brother, Antonio Fornasier (Cori); nephew, Antonio Fornasier, Jr.; nephew, Joseph Fornasier (Meghan); grand-nephews, John Joseph Fornasier and James Christopher Fornasier.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Elly Fornasier to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service

213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Sympathy & Condolences are extended to Elly's Family and Friends who are missing her. We know that her Spirit is at Peace in Heaven, with her God and those who went before her. Though we never met Elly, we knew about her God Centered, giving, caring, loving personality from her Special Friends and ours, The Barretos. We were Blessed to have had the opportunity to communicate with Elly and she inspired and uplifted us by her example. We shared a love Kitties, that she cared about and supported. God Bless Elly and MAY SHE REST IN HAPPINESS, IN HEAVEN, AT LAST, AMEN.
RoseMarie F. Hoster
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the most loving, kind, charitable and sharing person whom we both had the honor to be friends with her. She always shared her Catholic faith whomever she came in contact with. Her love and caring for flowers and plants brightened Schuler's Assisted Living for the last 11 years of her life. She volunteered at St. Leo's Catholic Church beautifying the grounds for many years. Elly's contagious personality will surely be missed. May all those who loved her share her vision of a kind, loving and beautiful world.
Barbara and Joe Barreto
Friend
January 1, 2022
