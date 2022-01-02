Our Sympathy & Condolences are extended to Elly's Family and Friends who are missing her. We know that her Spirit is at Peace in Heaven, with her God and those who went before her. Though we never met Elly, we knew about her God Centered, giving, caring, loving personality from her Special Friends and ours, The Barretos. We were Blessed to have had the opportunity to communicate with Elly and she inspired and uplifted us by her example. We shared a love Kitties, that she cared about and supported. God Bless Elly and MAY SHE REST IN HAPPINESS, IN HEAVEN, AT LAST, AMEN.

RoseMarie F. Hoster Friend January 4, 2022