Fornasier, Elly
August 26, 1952 - December 25, 2021
Elly Fornasier, 69, was born in Havana, Cuba on August 26, 1952. She passed away on December 25, 2021, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, North Carolina. Inurnment will be at 10:00AM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel, and also from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Saturday prior to the Mass at the church.
Elly was predeceased by her loving parents, Manuel Angelo and Guillermina DeSoto Fornasier; sister, Maria Eugenia Fornasier Smith; and nephew, Christoper Fornasier. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Darian Lance Smith; niece, Genevieve Smith Pitchford (Jonathan); grand-niece Dawn; nephew, Darian Justin Smith (Nicole); grand-niece, Josephine Arden Smith; grand-nephew, Elliott Michael Tanner Smith; brother, Manuel Jr.; nephew, Christian Fornasier; nephew, Brandon Fornasier; grand-nieces, Rebecca Snow and Helena Fornasier; brother, Antonio Fornasier (Cori); nephew, Antonio Fornasier, Jr.; nephew, Joseph Fornasier (Meghan); grand-nephews, John Joseph Fornasier and James Christopher Fornasier.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Elly Fornasier to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service
213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.