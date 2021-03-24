Hege, Elma Jones
September 3, 1923 - March 22, 2021
Elma Jones Hege, 97, entered the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior early Monday morning, March 22. Elma was born in Forsyth County to the late Bertha Miller and Rowan Albert Jones on Labor Day 1923. Elma often joked that she had been "laboring ever since!" Elma grew up on a farm during the Depression in a family of ten children and understood well the value of hard work. She carried an unequalled work ethic with her throughout her life – seeing what needed to be done and going about doing it. Elma was one-half of a set of identical twins (Elsie), so identical that many people called them "Twin", instead of their names. The twins were two halves of a whole and evidenced that unbreakable bond throughout their lives. Elma graduated from Griffith High School during WWII and went to work for the war effort at the carbon plant. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Otis Hege, and they married on October 25, 1946. Their marriage lasted for 73 years until the death of her beloved Otis. After the war, Elma went to work for Hanes Hosiery, where she dedicated over 40 years of her life. At Hanes, she developed life-long friendships which continued until the day of her death. In addition to her work, she was completely dedicated to her family, her church, and her many friends. Elma was a member of Hopewell Moravian Church from the time she was a teenager, and a part of a prolific chicken pie-making crew for many years. She loved to garden, and was acclaimed for her beautiful vegetable garden, which was visible from the road and a marvel for all to see. People would often stop to talk to her when they spotted her hoeing her garden, wearing her big straw hat. They usually drove away with a bucket of vegetables she had given them. Family canning parties resulted in hundreds of jars of their renowned stuffed doorknob peppers, dill and sweet pickles, green beans, and beets. Most of the proceeds from the sale of the canned goods were given to the church. Elma touched the lives of everyone she met with her loving and generous ways, none more so than the stray animals that continually found their way to her door. She never turned one away. If she couldn't keep it, she would work hard to find it a new home. She will be so missed by her faithful companion dogs, Trixie and Teeny. In addition to her parents, Elma was predeceased by her husband, Otis, for whom she provided care after a serious injury seven years before his death. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Helen Comer, Mildred Boyter, Doris Guy, Elsie Cude, and Ina Rose Seagraves; brothers, Lester Jones and George Jones. Elma is survived by brothers, Samuel R. Jones, and Max A. Jones (Carol); and a host of loving and caring nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Hopewell Moravian Church graveyard with the Reverend Walter Bishop officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines regarding masking and physical distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, we can think of no better way to honor Elma than with a memorial contribution to Hopewell Moravian Church (701 Hopewell Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127). The family wishes to thank the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Novant Kernersville Medical Center and at Kate Bitting Reynolds Hospice for their loving and gentle care of Elma in her last days. We also wish to thank her many friends and family who have visited, supported her, and prayed for her. Funeral arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.