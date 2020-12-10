Mr. Mobley, my heart breaks and rejoices at the same time as I write this to you. One, because my heart rejoices that you are at an everlasting peace. Secondly, my heart is saddened that I didn´t get to say goodbye, to you. But I know this is not the end, this is the beginning. The impact you left on my life, created this wonderful journey, I just wish you were here, to celebrate with me, as I go. I cannot imagine living this life, without you, in it. You are the most generous, humble & compassionate, loving person, I have ever known, in this entire world. You were there for me from the very beginning at the tender age of six. You are the reason that I was lead to open up my heart to a relationship with Christ. You and Jean, both. I cannot thank you enough. Perry, you are and always will be a very special part of my life. Jean, you and Perry loved me as your own child, without measure and no stipulations. You both always opened your heart to me and never turned me away. I know I made some awful mistakes, but you two, loved me regardless of them, and I felt complete, and I felt a sense of belonging in your presence. I can honestly say no matter how ashamed or dirty or rotten I felt inside, when I came to you both, somehow you both, made me feel better, always. Jean, you are like a mother to me, and Perry, you are like a father to me, and I hope that as I grow older, and wiser, as you both are, that I can carry on, everything you both have taught me, in life. Jean and Perry, you both are my greatest blessings, and have been with me, in my darkest of days, when I felt hopeless, and showed me that there is light in the darkness. I thank you both for that, from the bottom of my heart. I cannot wait to rejoice with you again, in heaven. As well as my grandfather, Pop-Pop (Kenneth), and my other loved ones that have passed, on to rejoice with the Heavenly Father. What a day of rejoicing it will be! Perry, in my home, I have the beautiful candle holder you gave me made of tin, it is my favorite gift of all time, I will never part with it. I always walk in that room, to look at it, and think of you daily. I see a red bird and it reminds me of Jean and I see a man working with tin, in his little workshop and it reminds of, you. I miss you terribly, Perry. Thinking of Jean & Praying for comfort and peace for you, during this time. I love you, Jean. Mary Heath

Mary Heath December 17, 2020