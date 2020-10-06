Jones, Elnora "Pat" Marshall
September 17, 1929 - October 3, 2020
Ms. Elnora "Pat" Marshall Jones, 91, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. Pat was born in Forsyth County on September 17, 1929, to the late Early J. Marshall and Gillie Bennett Marshall. She retired from AT&T with 35 years of service. Pat was active in the Telephone Pioneers of America and enjoyed traveling with them. She loved volunteering at the Crosby Golf Tournament and enjoyed playing bingo while being a resident at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray "Buck" Marshall, Robert "Ed" Marshall and Lewis Marshall; and one sister, Nevolla Myers. Pat is survived by her children, Mike Marshall, David Marshall (Jan), Jeff Marshall (Lisa), and Shirley Moore (Lane); grandchildren, Elizabeth Page Marshall, Laura Robinson (Will), Matthew Marshall (Ashley), Dustin Marshall (Carla), Christian Moore, Gracie Moore, Daniel Moore, and Eliza Marshall; great-grandchildren, Brycen Marshall, Kylie Marshall, and Alice Robinson; sister, Jane Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Pat will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Hoyle officiating. The family requests for anyone planning to attend the graveside service to please wear a mask. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the staff at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living and Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care they provided to Pat. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Ms. Jones. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.