Elois Watts Smith
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Smith, Elois Watts

October 12, 1932 - December 13, 2020

Elois Watts Smith was born October 12, 1932 in Winston-Salem, NC to Houston Watts and Nancy Floyd Watts. She departed this life peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish a loving husband, Harry L. Smith; three devoted children, Regina (James) Turner, Reginald (Vanessa) Smith, and Janice (Ronald) Ragins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Willis; brother, Joseph Watts; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A public viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
Sorry to hear of aunt Tilly´s passing. Keeping you all in my prayers. Love Lori
Lori Goodson
December 27, 2020
To The Smith Family, may God comfort you with His peace and love. Mrs. Smith is resting peacefully in God´s mansion. Lovingly, Melvin and Sandra (Dove) Brinson Cleveland, Ohio
Melvin and Sandra Brinson
December 19, 2020
