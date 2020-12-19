Smith, Elois Watts
October 12, 1932 - December 13, 2020
Elois Watts Smith was born October 12, 1932 in Winston-Salem, NC to Houston Watts and Nancy Floyd Watts. She departed this life peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish a loving husband, Harry L. Smith; three devoted children, Regina (James) Turner, Reginald (Vanessa) Smith, and Janice (Ronald) Ragins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Willis; brother, Joseph Watts; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A public viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.