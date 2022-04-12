Cole, Elsie Surratt



April 1, 1939 - April 8, 2022



Elsie Cole, 83, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Elsie was born in Manheim, PA to Stella and Herman Surratt. The family later moved to Sylvatus, VA where all their children were raised. After high school, Elsie married Donald Parnell and together they had two children. They moved their family to North Carolina around 1960. Elsie excelled in public relations and sales. Having relocated to North Carolina, she had an extensive career in banking and later, insurance sales. Upon retirement, she returned to Carroll County, VA, built her dream home, helped care for her mother and traveled extensively. She enjoyed golf, scuba diving and any opportunity to sing—especially of God's love and mercy. In 1991 Elsie married Ed Cole and they enjoyed a 24-year adventure until his death in 2015. They traveled in their motor home and enjoyed the many beautiful sights that this country offers. It was during this time that they bought The Davis Bourne Inn in Independence, VA. Elsie and Ed worked tirelessly to perfect a Bed and Breakfast with a fine dining restaurant in this 1865 Victorian jewel. It was a labor of love and a dream come true for Elsie. After Ed's death, Elsie sold her mountain home and moved permanently back to Advance, NC. Those who knew Elsie Cole never forgot her brilliant smile, her sense of humor, her determination and her ability to accomplish most anything she decided to try. She sang beautifully, taught herself to play piano, guitar and a yard sale clarinet that she bought and was making music by sundown. She never met a stranger and was at home whether canning in the kitchen or making presentation to a room full of executives. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward V. Cole, her sister, Sadie Surratt Taylor and husband Raymond Taylor. A nephew, Dennis Taylor, and sister-in-law Judy Nolan Surratt. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Parnell Blevins (Aaron) of Advance, NC and Tessy Parnell Welch (Del) of Mocksville, NC. A very special bonus daughter, Shirley Quesenberry (Larry), grandchildren Jessica Welch Greene and Jade Austin Welch; and a very special great-granddaughter, Camden Olivia Greene. Also surviving are brothers Fred K. Surratt (Betty), Maynard A. Surratt (Becky), Roger D. Surratt, C. Steve Surratt (Gerri), and a wonderful host of nieces and one special nephew. Elsie was blessed with many lifelong friends and a church family whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the excellent caregivers who made life so sweet for mom during her illness: Laverne, Darlyn, Shequite and Sharon, you are angels here on earth. A Celebration of Elsie's life will be held at 3:00 on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hayworth Miller Kinderton Chapel in Bermuda Run, NC. Family visitation will begin at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillsville Christian Church, Hillsville, VA 24343 or to a charity of your choice.



Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel



108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 12, 2022.