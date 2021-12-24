Hoots, Elsie Brown
June 3, 1939 - December 22, 2021
Mrs. Elsie Brown Hoots, 82, of the Enon Community, went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father with her family by her side, December 22, 2021, at her home. She was born June 3, 1939, in Stokes County to the late John W. and Charity Marshall Brown. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church where she was very active until she could no longer attend. She loved doing VBS in ministry and the funeral meal ministry. She retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 37 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 47 years, Allen R. Hoots; six brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are her children, John Allen Hoots (Krista) of Texas, Jane Hoots Johnson (Bryan); her grand-children, Mark Ray Johnson, Jr., John Michael Hoots (Kayce), Anthony Hoots, Katlyn Johnson, John William Johnson (Houston), Charlie Johnson (Mary); her favorite sister, Virginia Malcolm; sister, Nellie Thomas. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Enon Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Elmore officiating. Mrs. Hoots will lie in state 45 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WellCare Hospice in Advance, NC. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kathleen O'Brien and Robin Caudle from Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in her final days. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.