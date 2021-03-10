Menu
Elsie Jenkins Turner
1927 - 2021
1927
2021
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Elsie Jenkins Turner, 93, left this world peacefully on March 8, 2021 at the K.B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on November 15, 1927 to Elmore Royal Jenkins and Marguerite Rouse Jenkins in Teachey, NC. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Barton College in Wilson, NC (formerly Atlantic Christian College). Elsie enjoyed a rewarding career of 29 years as a 5th grade public-school teacher at New Hope Elementary School in Goldsboro, NC. She was a charter and lifelong member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Goldsboro, NC. Elsie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph Worth Turner. Surviving are her sons, Joseph Worth Turner, Jr. (Ayako) and Barry Wayne Turner (Mari Jo). She adored her 4 grandchildren, Hayley Turner, Alex Turner (Kristyn), Logan Turner (Christa),) and Blake Turner (Nicole), plus Great-Grandson Asher William Worth Turner. There are many additional nieces, nephews, and extended loved ones including the McKinney family and her two special "sisters" Duckie Strickland and Alice Wells. During her final years at Homestead Hills Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC, she deeply treasured her close circle of friends and enjoyed celebrating Christmas by hosting annual parties. In addition, she was well known for her renowned pound cake. A private graveside service will be held at Duplin Memorial Gardens in Teachey, NC. She was a philanthropist to multiple organizations including Howell's Day Care Center in LaGrange, Duke Eye Center in Durham, and New Hope United Methodist Church in Goldsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to these organizations or to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
