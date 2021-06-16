Mosko, Emilie "Jane"



April 21, 1935 - May 17, 2021



Emilie Jane Mosko found eternal peace with the Lord on May 17th, 2021.



Born to wonderful parents Grace and John Bradner, Jane was raised in Reidsville, North Carolina. She graduated from Nursing and Anesthesia School at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and was blessed by many fulfilling years providing Anesthesia in many private offices and hospitals throughout the Triad.



Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, William T. "Bill," to whom she married in 1961. She leaves behind a very loving son Whit "Bill," one grandson, William John, and many outstanding and loving family members and friends.



There will be no formal services per her wishes, and her remains will be joined with her husband at the family plot at Greenview Cemetery in Reidsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Hospice.



Painter Funeral Services



Mt. Holly, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.