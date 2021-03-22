Kafant, Emily Sarkissian



July 13, 1937 - March 20, 2021



Mrs. Emily (Emy) Sarkissian Kafant passed away peacefully, after a brief courageous battle with an aggressive rare sarcoma, at Trellis Supportive Care, on March 20, 2021. Emily was born on July 13, 1937, in Xanthi, Greece, Thraki. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-two years, to whom she adored, Gus Kafant; her wonderful and supportive parents, Sergio and Loukia Sarkissian of Greece; and her godchild, Dino Caridakis. Her love was her two children, Helen and Manuel. Emily is survived by her daughter, Helen and husband John Vlasis of Pfafftown; son Emmanuel and wife Rebecca Kafant of Winston-Salem; ten grandchildren, Elizabeth Vlasis Williams and husband Zack Williams of Winston-Salem, Dean Vlasis of Charlotte, Emilia Vlasis of Winston-Salem, Michael, Maria, Therese, Thomas, Joseph and Paul Kafant of Winston-Salem; She is also survived by her sister Fouli Katsiki of Greece; her sister-in-law Irene Patsiomiti of Greece; her sister-in-law Eleni and husband Spero Ziavliaki of Clemmons; She had many nieces and nephews in Winston-Salem and in Greece, and she was very proud of her two godchildren the Rev. Fr. Constantine Shepherd and Spero Shepherd. Emily attended local schools in Xanthi and Anatolia College in Thessaloniki, Greece. She came to the United States in 1959 and attended Henderson State Teacher's College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. It is now Henderson State University. She finished college in two years. She continued extended courses at the University of Mississippi. Her teaching career began at Friars Point High School in Mississippi from 1960-1962. She then went on to teach at Clarksdale Junior High School from 1963-1969 and Lee Academy from 1969-1971. Once in Winston-Salem, she substituted in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system. She spent much of her time helping in the bilingual program, during its beginning stages. She devoted eighteen years to teaching Greek School and taught Sunday school for many years as well. She received a Special Medal of Recognition from his Eminence Archbishop Iakovos for her years of dedicated service as a Sunday School teacher and a Greek School teacher in 1996. She was also later chosen and awarded the Archangel Michael Award for her years of service in her church community. She served on the Board of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, and she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of the Evrytania. She had a true love for watching children learn and for helping people. She especially enjoyed helping the older people in the community. She would send cards and flowers for all occasions. In 2007, Emily enjoyed her S0th class reunion from Anatolia College, Greece. She met her husband, Gus, in her senior year of college. She supported him in his business and respected him at all times, as well as his loving family. She and Gus were very proud of their two children and loved them dearly. Emily accepted her children for who they are and not for who she wanted them to be. It brought her much joy to cook and entertain for them while at home and on vacation. She was an avid reader, in Greek and in English. She loved music, traveling and Carolina basketball games. She followed politics, both in the states and abroad. Finally, she loved and treasured her friends. She looked forward to their monthly birthday gatherings, "Thank you for all your love, throughout my life in Winston-Salem. The beach trips were great and especially the fellowships." Our mom was a planner and very organized, so much so that she wrote her own obituary. God blessed us with two loving parents and two aspiring role models to follow. Mom and dad, you will remain in our hearts forever. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with the Very Rev. Fr. Konstantinos Carros, Rev. Fr. George Kouzelis and Rev. Fr. Constantine Shepherd officiating. After completion of the Funeral service, a graveside Trisagion will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greek School of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.



