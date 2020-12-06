Young, Emily Montgomery
May 18, 1940 - November 30, 2020
Mrs. Emily Mongtomery Young passed away peacefully at age 80 years on November 30, 2020. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to the US in 1963. She graduated from Queens College in Charlotte and had a successful career with Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. She was an avid golfer and an excellent bridge player. She resided at Bermuda Run for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Young, an IBM executive. Survivors include her sisters: Anna Reid, Elizabeth Rigley, Mary McCallum, and Jean Cryans, and her younger brother, Frank Rigley. A funeral mass will be held at St. Leo's catholic church in Winston-Salem on Monday, December 14, at 11:00 am. Her ashes will be interred in the parish columbarium. Emily was a kind soul and will be missed by all. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
