Davis, Emma Phillips



August 16, 1931 - September 28, 2021



Emma Phillips Davis, age 90, died September 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem. She was born in Forsyth County August 16, 1931 to William Leonard and Lula Warner Phillips. She was the youngest of ten children.



Her husband of 56 years, James C. Davis, preceded her in death on May 1, 2006. Also her son, Larry died in July, 2010.



She graduated from Clemmons High School, along with five siblings. Davis grew up at Sharon Methodist Church near Lewisville. After marriage in 1950 to James, she joined his church, Prospect United Methodist Church in East Bend.



Davis worked at Security Life and Trust Company. Also at the Veterans Administration, where she met James. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Samuel) Skipwith of Winston-Salem and Patricia Davis of Angier. Also two granddaughters, Cori Skipwith and Sami (Curry) Pickard. Davis is also survived by a niece, who is like a sister, Delores Ann Owens Matthews of Mayville, Michigan.



Also preceding her in death were her parents along with three brothers, Conley, Bynum, and Harley Phillips of Winston-Salem; five sisters, Mattie Walker, Ruth Owens, Frankie Phillips, Margie Hagstrom and Ruby Phillips (who died at two years old) all of Winston-Salem. Also Grace Hein of Bel Air, Maryland. She leaves behind many precious nieces and nephews.



My Lord and Savior and my church family meant so much to me. My favorite songs were "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and "How Great Thou Art."



Davis will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 1st at Huff Funeral Home, 212 Main St, East Bend.



A graveside service at Prospect will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 1:00 p.m. by Lauren Anderson and Robert Williard. Memorials may be given to Prospect United Methodist Church, 3541 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018.



Huff Funeral Home



East Bend



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.