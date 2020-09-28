Penn, Emma Lee Scott
December 21, 1925 - September 23, 2020
Emma Lee Scott Penn, born December 21, 1925, was called to join her parents, Bernice and Aaron Scott, her husband Percy L. Penn, twins Franchel and Fenimore, daughter Priscilla and sisters, Gladys, Clara and Francis, on September 23, 2020. Emma was educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and continued her education with Forsyth Technical Institute where she received her certification as a nursing assistant. She began her employment with Kate B. Reynolds Hospital which later became the Reynolds Health Center and most recently the Downtown Health Plaza until her retirement in 1996 after more than 25 years of service. Emma was a life member of Grace Presbyterian Church, USA where she served as Elder, Deacon, a member of the Stewardship Committee, and the Presbyterian Women. She sang with the Chancel Choir, Gospel Choir, and the Combined Choir. In the community she was an active member of the Quilters and WSSU Horn's Club, The Black Caucus Choir, and the Red Hatters. She was also a member of the Garden of Iris Temple #220, Daughter of Elks, and The Best Yet Garden Club. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Benjamin (Brenda) Penn of Raleigh, NC, DeValdean (Janet) Penn of Cameron, NC, and William (Phyllis) Penn of Kernersville, NC; two daughters, Denise (Kirt) Washburn of High Point, NC and Phyllis Penn Galloway of Winston-Salem, NC; twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. A public viewing will be held from 9am until 6pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Hooper Funeral Home. Graveside services: private. www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.