Emmajean Dillon Hepler
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Hepler, Emmajean Dillon

May 17, 1934 - December 4, 2020

Emmajean Dillon Hepler, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. Emmajean was born on May 17, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Lee Bennet Dillon and Josephine Dowell Dillon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ray Hepler Sr; one daughter, Debbie Moxley; and one stepbrother, Jack Secrest. Surviving family includes one son, Howard Hepler, Jr. (Nada); one sister-in-law, Bobbie Hepler; one son-in-law, David Moxley; three granddaughters, Hannah Poole (Josh), Abigail Bradford (Jeremy) and Catherine Hepler; one grandson, Aaron Moxley (Sarah); two great-granddaughters, Lila and Emma Poole; four great-grandsons, Evan Poole, Abe and Charlie Moxley, and Adyen Bradford; three nephews; and a very special niece, Dawn Ciokan. Emmajean was a lifelong member of Shattlon Church of Christ in Winston-Salem. She retired from Salem Towne Retirement Community after 38 years of service. Emmajean enjoyed all her children and grandchildren. She loved to bake cakes for everyone, enjoyed sewing and quilting, and serving and helping others as long as her health permitted. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, With Pastor Gene Woolard and Rev. Jeff Stephens officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special thanks to Forest Heights Senior Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for taking great care of their mom. Memorial donations may be made to Enon Baptist Church Brotherhood Missions, 6321 Old US 421 Hwy E, East Bend, NC 27018 or Shattalon Church of Christ, Attn: Ladies Serving Christ, 5490 Shattalon Dr Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
