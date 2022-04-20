Menu
Enoch Jabronze "Buster" O'Neal
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
O'Neal, Enoch Jabronze "Buster"

August 12, 1933 - April 17, 2022

Mr. Enoch Jabronze "Buster" O'Neal, 88, of Boonville, passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at PruittHealth in Elkin. Mr. O'Neal was born August 12, 1933, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late John Curley and Annie Evelyn Wolfe O'Neal. Buster was reared on a family farm in the Level Cross community and graduated from Copeland High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. O'Neal retired from the Winston-Salem Journal after 24 years of service. He was a member of Level Cross United Methodist Church, and he recently attended Boonville United Methodist Church with his son and daughter-in-law. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Copeland Ruritan Club. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Trent O'Neal, Sr. and Janie Cummings O'Neal; his grandchildren, Michael Trent O'Neal, Jr. and Alexis O'Neal and Patrick Wayne and Katy Thorp O'Neal; eight great-grandchildren, Maddux, Aiden, Silas, Annabel, Lily, Langston, Landri, and Tinsley; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Jack George, Sr. and Dorothy and Eugene Joyner; two brothers, Darrell O'Neal and his special friend, Barbara Rawls, and Wayne O'Neal and his special friend, Donna Moore; a sister-in-law, Joyce O'Neal; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. O'Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Ila Mae Miller Bledsoe O'Neal; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer O'Neal Riddle and Mark Riddle; two brothers, Jim O'Neal and Gray O'Neal; and a sister-in-law, Judy O'Neal. A service of worship and celebration of Buster's life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Level Cross United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Danielle E. Voigt and the Rev. Wesley Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the home of Michael and Janie O'Neal on Mabel Trail, Boonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Level Cross United Methodist Church, c/o Elizabeth Calhoun, 133 Paul Stanley Road, Ararat, NC 27007; or Copeland Ruritan Club, c/o Denise Ward, 396 Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mount Airy, NC
Apr
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Level Cross United Methodist Church
NC
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
