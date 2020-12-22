Jones, Eric Edward
September 20, 1957 - December 18, 2020
Eric Edward Jones, 63, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Friday, December 18th. He was a loving son, father, husband, and friend. He enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family and friends. Eric was born on September 20th, 1957 in Elkin, NC. Mr. Jones graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a degree in Accounting. He retired from Lowe's Companies where he worked for 22 years; after which, he worked at the Bank of Montreal where he was the director of supply chain finance global trade and banking of capital markets. Eric is preceded in death by his brother, Michael W. Jones. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McCann Jones, children, Lee Jones and Amy Jones, and mother; Irene Hampton Jones.
A funeral service will be held at Old Town Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 23rd; seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. The family will receive guests via drive-by outside the church from 9:30 to 10:30; the family encourages friends to stay in their car during the drive-by. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27107; Samaritan Ministries, 414 E NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105; and Bread of Life Food Pantry at PMBA. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.