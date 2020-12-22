Menu
Eric Edward Jones
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Jones, Eric Edward

September 20, 1957 - December 18, 2020

Eric Edward Jones, 63, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Friday, December 18th. He was a loving son, father, husband, and friend. He enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family and friends. Eric was born on September 20th, 1957 in Elkin, NC. Mr. Jones graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a degree in Accounting. He retired from Lowe's Companies where he worked for 22 years; after which, he worked at the Bank of Montreal where he was the director of supply chain finance global trade and banking of capital markets. Eric is preceded in death by his brother, Michael W. Jones. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McCann Jones, children, Lee Jones and Amy Jones, and mother; Irene Hampton Jones.

A funeral service will be held at Old Town Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 23rd; seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. The family will receive guests via drive-by outside the church from 9:30 to 10:30; the family encourages friends to stay in their car during the drive-by. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27107; Samaritan Ministries, 414 E NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105; and Bread of Life Food Pantry at PMBA. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Drive-by service
Outside Old Town Baptist Church, NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Old Town Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to your family
Donna plemmons
December 26, 2020
