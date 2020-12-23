Parnell, Erna Horton Hawks
December 22, 1932 - December 20, 2020
Erna Horton Hawks Parnell passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem on Sunday, December 20th, 2020. She was born to the late Hasley and Helen Horton on December 22, 1932 in Hillsville, Virginia. She graduated from Hillsville High School and attended Radford College before marrying her high school sweetheart, Roy Hawks, Jr. They had three children and the family faithfully attended Bethany Baptist Church in Stanleyville. She believed that raising her children in the church was very important. As her children were growing up she was a full time homemaker and a substitute teacher. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed most of her and her children's clothes. In 1968 she went back to school to get a nursing degree from Forsyth Technical Institute. She loved nursing and worked at both Forsyth and Baptist Hospitals. After the death of her first husband, she married Don Parnell. They started and ran several small business ventures together and in addition she became a very successful insurance salesperson. They eventually moved to Lewisville and began attending Lewisville Baptist Church. She continued to be very active in all church activities there until her health began to decline. She went on several mission and outreach trips with other church members. Playing golf at Wedgewood Golf Course and traveling were two things she really enjoyed doing. Erna loved her Savior, her family, and her community. She will be missed by many.
Erna was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shirley Cole, her brother, Barnard Horton, her first husband, Roy Hawks, Jr., her second husband, Don Parnell, her son, Bradley Hawks, her son-in-law, Lonnie Livengood, and her granddaughter, Amie Lamb. She is survived by her brother, Edward Horton and wife Nita of Hillsville, Virginia, her sister-in-law, Dorothy Utz and husband Robert of Fancy Gap, Virginia, her daughter, Debbie Vernon and husband Pete of Winston-Salem, her daughter, Vickie Livengood of Pfafftown, three grandchildren, Angie Halus and husband Eric, Chris Vernon and wife Maria, Chad Henley and wife Amanda, ten great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sophie Halus, Marissa and Garrett Vernon, Oliver Lamb, Carter and Jacob Henley, Rylee Sulier, Ava and Chandler Henley as well as a very dear friend, Tom Jones.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:00 at Forsyth Memorial Park , 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Her body will lie in state during regular business hours at Salem Funeral and Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 prior to December 26 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritian's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewsiville-Clemmons Road, Lewsiville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.