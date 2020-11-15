Spangler, Ernest Burton, M.D.
September 26, 1924 - November 11, 2020
Ernest B. Spangler, MD, 96, of River Landing, died November 11, 2020 at his residence in River Landing. A native of Princeton, W. Virginia, Dr. Spangler began his formal education at the Citadel, Davidson College, and received his M.D. Degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He served his rotating internship at Northwestern University followed by residencies at the University of Colorado and The University of NC at Chapel Hill.
His medical practice began in General Medicine but his real interest was in radiology and he served as the Chief of Radiology at the Wesley Long Community Hospital 1962-1991; he also was known as an educator at Chapel Hill, Moses Cone and Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. Throughout his career, he was extremely active in local, regional and national medical professional memberships having served on numerous boards and committees. Among those organizations he was past president of the NC Chapter of the American College of Radiology and Greensboro Academy of Medicine; and chairman of the NC Medical Society Commission. He was Chief of Staff Wesley Long Hospital, Chairman of the NC Medical Society, Director of the NC UNC Medical Foundation, and founding director of the Medical Security Insurance Company as well as founding director of the NC Mutual Liability Insurance Company.
Dr. Spangler was actively involved in the communities in which he lived such as former president of the Princeton, W. VA Chamber of Commerce, former director of the Princeton Bank and Trust Company, former president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Princeton, W. VA. In Greensboro he was a director of the Guilford County Health Planning Council, Piedmont Triad Health Council, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, founder and former director of the Greensboro Kiwanis Club. He was a board member of the NC Foundation of Nursing, a Mason and Shriner, and the Delta Theta Fraternity. Other positions of note are his being former president of the NC Board of Medicine, board member of the Evergreens Senior Health System and its former president, and his being a member of the UNC-G School of Nursing Board of Visitors. He was the recipient of the Reeves-Rousso Honor Lecturer from the NC Society of Radiology Technologists, Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service award, Distinguished Service Award from the UNC School of Medicine, and Silver Medal Award from the NC Chapter of the American College of Radiology.
He enjoyed other volunteer efforts in Mobile Wheels, and being a volunteer driver for others' doctor appointments.
Dr. Spangler is survived by his wife Jean Martin Spangler; daughter, Karen S. Small (Tim) of Jamestown, NC; sons, Ernest B. Spangler, III of Greensboro; Dr. Kevin Spangler (Karen) of Winston-Salem, NC; Dr. Thomas C. Spangler (Laura) of Winston-Salem; and Dr. John C. Spangler (Mary) of Winston-Salem. Grandchildren are Allison Chan (Vick), Chelsea Hough (Tommy), Kylie Herring (Daniel), Jenn Small Tinnel (Chase), Suzanne Thornley (Dave), Emily Batchelor (Will), Michael Spangler (Melissa), Luke Spangler (Molly), Mark Spangler, Elizabeth Spangler (Ian), Stephen Spangler (Lauren), Andrew Spangler (Meredith), Anna Spangler, Matthew Spangler, Timothy Spangler, and Sarah Spangler. Nieces include Catherine Harlan, Nancy Stikes, Rebecca Herndon, Peyton Moncure, and Lynne Henry (Charles) and nephew Thomas Moncure.
Due to COVID precautions, a private family service celebrating his life will be held at Starmount Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and a member of the Fellowship Class, Finance, Foundation, and Stewardship Committees.
Online condolences may be through www.haneslineberyfuneralhomes.com
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services
515 N. Elm St
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.