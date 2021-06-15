Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernest Richard Hampton
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Hampton, Ernest Richard

January 2, 1927 - June 13, 2021

Mr. Ernest Richard Hampton, age 94, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bermuda Village. Mr. Hampton was born in Winston-Salem on January 2, 1927 to the late Burton B. and Alma W. Hampton. He retired from the Hanes Knitting Co. with thirty years of service. He also was a co-founder of the Carolon Co. and retired in June of 1989. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a Master Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was preceded in death by a brother, Burton B. Hampton, Jr. and a sister, Helen H. Hunter. Surviving is his wife, Louise S. Hampton; one daughter, Vickie Sullivan (Chris). He was a lifelong member of the Clemmons Moravian Church, serving as past Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was very active in the sport of Skeet Shooting, winning several State Championships and serving as President of the North Carolina Skeet Shooting Association. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Clemmons Moravian Church by Rev. Christopher C. Thore and Rev. Ray Burke. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Clemmons Moravian Church
3560 Spangenburg Ave., Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Have lost a very good long time friend. My heart goes out to Lou and Vickie I truly understand what you are going through, Love you both.
Tama Markland O'Mara
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results