Hampton, Ernest Richard
January 2, 1927 - June 13, 2021
Mr. Ernest Richard Hampton, age 94, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bermuda Village. Mr. Hampton was born in Winston-Salem on January 2, 1927 to the late Burton B. and Alma W. Hampton. He retired from the Hanes Knitting Co. with thirty years of service. He also was a co-founder of the Carolon Co. and retired in June of 1989. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a Master Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was preceded in death by a brother, Burton B. Hampton, Jr. and a sister, Helen H. Hunter. Surviving is his wife, Louise S. Hampton; one daughter, Vickie Sullivan (Chris). He was a lifelong member of the Clemmons Moravian Church, serving as past Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was very active in the sport of Skeet Shooting, winning several State Championships and serving as President of the North Carolina Skeet Shooting Association. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Clemmons Moravian Church by Rev. Christopher C. Thore and Rev. Ray Burke. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.