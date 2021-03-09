Kiger, Ernest
August 4, 1927 - March 6, 2021
Mr. Ernest Kiger, 93, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Williamsburg, VA. He was born August 4, 1927, in Forsyth County to the late Ernest William Kiger and Mary Covington Kiger. Mr. Kiger was a former member of Clemmons Presbyterian Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Surviving are his two sons, Mark Kiger (Leslie) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Scott Kiger (Tammy) of Toano, VA; two grandchildren, Dana and Ally Kiger; also surviving is his sister, Shirley Hough, of Elizabethtown, NC. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.