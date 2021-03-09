Menu
Ernest Kiger
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Kiger, Ernest

August 4, 1927 - March 6, 2021

Mr. Ernest Kiger, 93, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Williamsburg, VA. He was born August 4, 1927, in Forsyth County to the late Ernest William Kiger and Mary Covington Kiger. Mr. Kiger was a former member of Clemmons Presbyterian Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Surviving are his two sons, Mark Kiger (Leslie) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Scott Kiger (Tammy) of Toano, VA; two grandchildren, Dana and Ally Kiger; also surviving is his sister, Shirley Hough, of Elizabethtown, NC. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
Mark, Scott and Shirley, I am so sorry for your loss. I have truely missed my next door neighbor.
marie h. stewart
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Ernest's home going. We met him after he moved to Meadows Edge and thought a lot of him and Grace. Our prayers are with the family.
Floyd and Carolyn Boles
March 9, 2021
