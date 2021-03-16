Martin, Ernestine Watkins
May 23, 1942 - March 14, 2021
Ernestine Watkins Martin passed from this life on March 14, 2021 at the age of 78. Ernestine was born on May 23, 1942 to Elbert Franklin Watkins and Polly Victoria Mitchell Watkins in Wilkes County, NC. Ernestine was member of Wilkesboro Church of Christ until she and her husband moved to Winston-Salem in 1965. From 1965 until her health failed, she faithfully attended Church of Christ at Warners Chapel. She enjoyed teaching children's classes and participating in other church programs. She enjoyed camping trips, surf fishing, gardening and bird watching. She and one of her best friends, Diane Moser, got into basket weaving. They met once a week and made many beautiful baskets. Ernestine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and faithful Christian example to all. Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Franklin Watkins; brothers, Travis Watkins, Joe Dallas Watkins and Marvin Brown; sisters, Pansy Nelson Wall, Lucille Cardwell and Hazel Walker, as well as nieces, Hilda Caldwell, Suzanne Brown, Vicki Harmon and Donna Kay Crook. She is survived by her husband of 57 years and three months, James Steven Martin, Sr. of Winston-Salem; a son, James Steven Martin, Jr. (Grace) of Winston-Salem; a daughter, Karen Jane Moore (Charles) of Clemmons. Ernestine is also survived by her three granddaughters, Abby E. Martin, Kaylee A. Tittsworth and Kelsey C. Moore; a brother, William Fred Watkins (Helen) of Taylorsville; a sister, Mildred Jane McGuire (Rufus) of North Wilkesboro and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Warners Chapel Church of Christ, 8999 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, the family ask that masks are worn at the service. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina School of Biblical Studies, 8999 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.