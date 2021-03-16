Menu
Ernestine Watkins Martin
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Martin, Ernestine Watkins

May 23, 1942 - March 14, 2021

Ernestine Watkins Martin passed from this life on March 14, 2021 at the age of 78. Ernestine was born on May 23, 1942 to Elbert Franklin Watkins and Polly Victoria Mitchell Watkins in Wilkes County, NC. Ernestine was member of Wilkesboro Church of Christ until she and her husband moved to Winston-Salem in 1965. From 1965 until her health failed, she faithfully attended Church of Christ at Warners Chapel. She enjoyed teaching children's classes and participating in other church programs. She enjoyed camping trips, surf fishing, gardening and bird watching. She and one of her best friends, Diane Moser, got into basket weaving. They met once a week and made many beautiful baskets. Ernestine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and faithful Christian example to all. Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Franklin Watkins; brothers, Travis Watkins, Joe Dallas Watkins and Marvin Brown; sisters, Pansy Nelson Wall, Lucille Cardwell and Hazel Walker, as well as nieces, Hilda Caldwell, Suzanne Brown, Vicki Harmon and Donna Kay Crook. She is survived by her husband of 57 years and three months, James Steven Martin, Sr. of Winston-Salem; a son, James Steven Martin, Jr. (Grace) of Winston-Salem; a daughter, Karen Jane Moore (Charles) of Clemmons. Ernestine is also survived by her three granddaughters, Abby E. Martin, Kaylee A. Tittsworth and Kelsey C. Moore; a brother, William Fred Watkins (Helen) of Taylorsville; a sister, Mildred Jane McGuire (Rufus) of North Wilkesboro and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Warners Chapel Church of Christ, 8999 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, the family ask that masks are worn at the service. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina School of Biblical Studies, 8999 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:15p.m.
Warners Chapel Church of Christ
8999 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Warners Chapel Church of Christ
8999 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Family, it is with sorrow that I offer my sympathy, I have many good memories of Ernestine when we were young. I know your hurt is deep. I am sorry for you lose.
Mary Culler
March 16, 2021
Steve so sorry to learn of Ernestines passing. Will be praying for you and your family. I am sure u have a lot of wonderful memories , I remember how we used to ,get together when you and Jerry were in the fire department. So sorry to mlearn
Sandra Robertson
March 16, 2021
