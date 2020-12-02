McIntyre, Ersie
March 2, 1920 - November 28, 2020
Mrs. Ersie Pell McIntyre, age 100, of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Twelve Oak Facility in Mount Airy. Mrs. McIntyre was born in Stokes County, North Carolina on March 2, 1920 to the late Richard Thompson and Isabella Mathews Pell. Ersie was a life-long member of Westfield Friends Church, where she taught Sunday school and worked in the Vacation Bible School as long as her health permitted. She was a well-known educator. She graduated from Westfield High School, then High Point University a Summe Cum Laude Graduate. She received her Master's degree in reading and supervision from UNCG; making her the first lady to obtain this degree in Stokes County. Ersie extended her education by attending various colleges, including a reading specialist degree from Appalachian University, additional studies at UNC Chapel Hill and Earlam University in Ohio. She attended two summer reading institutes at Western Carolina College. Mrs. McIntyre traveled extensively to observe education in other countries including: Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy, Hawaii, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Turkey. She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma and Phi Delta Kappa. She taught school several years then served as Supervisor of Education in Stokes and Surry County. She was also a well-known cook. Many people were the recipient of her special candy and cakes. After retiring she learned to crochet. Family and friends have afghans, bed spreads and tablecloths she made. Left to cherish her memories are three nephews, four great-nieces and nephews, and special friends, Carla and Delayna. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McIntyre is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ermon McIntyre; sister Raynor Pell Wilson; brothers, Richard T. Pell, Jr and J.T. Pell; sister-in-law Chassie Pell. No formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westfield Friends Meeting, 3161 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, 27041. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 West Pine Street
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.