Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge.
2 Entries
Lee and family, So sorry to hear of Nub´s death. I will remember him for his continued kindness during mama´s last years and the many weekends that he and Penny played cards with mama and daddy, Virginia and Alvin Fulk. Your cousin, Sandy.
Sandy Secrest
December 26, 2020
Lee and Family. Sorry for your loss May God comfort you at this time.
Have fond memories of going to see Uncle Jack and Aunt Alpha as a child My dad was your grandfathers brother. Your dad Irvin is my first cousin. Hope to hear from you. Earlene Lockhart Madison. NC