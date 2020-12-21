Menu
Ervin "Nub" East
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
East

King - Ervin "Nub" East, 98, passed away December 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, December 22, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. (Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee and family, So sorry to hear of Nub´s death. I will remember him for his continued kindness during mama´s last years and the many weekends that he and Penny played cards with mama and daddy, Virginia and Alvin Fulk. Your cousin, Sandy.
Sandy Secrest
December 26, 2020
Lee and Family. Sorry for your loss May God comfort you at this time. Have fond memories of going to see Uncle Jack and Aunt Alpha as a child My dad was your grandfathers brother. Your dad Irvin is my first cousin. Hope to hear from you. Earlene Lockhart Madison. NC
Earlene East Lockhart
December 21, 2020
