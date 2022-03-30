Ayers, Eskie Iona Lawson



Eskie Iona Lawson Ayers, age 96, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Forsyth Medical Center.



Mrs. Ayers was born in Carroll County, Virginia on February 2, 1926 to Robert Franklin and Sarah Catherine Jennings Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Ayers; grandson, Matthew Jonathan Griffin; siblings, Troy Franklin Lawson and wife Elva M. Bryant Lawson; Nina Elzina Lawson Winesette and husband Charlie W. Winesette; Roy Layfette Lawson and wife Gertrude Padgett Lawson; Lina Jane Lawson Hill and husband Fred Hill; Millie Ann Marie Lawson and husband William Tom Lawson; Coy Hillard Lawson and wife Ussie; Louie Mandy Lawson Burnette and husband Delbert R. Burnette; Reva Beatrice Lawson Spivey and husband Harlus Spivey; Beulah Celene Lawson Lineberry and husband Gleeves M. Lineberry; Gilbert Genoa Lawson and wife Emma Gravely Lawson.



She is survived by her children and spouses, Dennis Roy and Elizabeth Ayers of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Donna Delane Ayers Griffin and Stanley Griffin of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; Dale Whitt and Joanna Ayers of Clemmons, North Carolina; Mark Edward and Lisa Ayers of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Michelle Joanna Ayers Hyatt; Edgar Allen Mabe, Jr.; Justin Griffin and Josh Griffin; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Pastor Eddie Easter officiating. Burial will follow in the River Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.