Estelle Watts
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Watts, Estelle

October 6, 1924 - June 21, 2021

King - Estelle Robertson Watts, of King, NC, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Watts was born October 6, 1924, in Stokes County to the late William Renegar and Hettie Ferguson Robertson. She loved cooking, canning, and gardening. She loved working with cattle. Mrs. Watts was a very loving and humble mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Moyer Watts, and her sister Lorraine Slate. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Sandra Watts Burchette (David), Phyllis Watts Barr (Scott); her son Doug Watts (Cindy); her sister, Bonnie Tuttle; her grandchildren: Terri Lyda (Scott), Anthony Barr, Tosha Willard (Matt), Chad Burchette (Keri), Brittney Watts, and Jamie Watts; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Donald Davis and Rev. Eddy Honeycutt officiating. Visitation will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery Trust, C/O Wiley Burcham, 1180 Chestnut Grove Rd, King, NC 27021. The family would like to thank Penny Newsome for all her special care. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Estelle Robertson Watts; online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
5413 NC 66 Hwy. S., King, NC
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
I'm so sorry for your loss.. Estelle was such a beautiful person and loved by everyone. Sandra, my prayers go out to you and your family. I know she will be missed so much. May God Bless your family.
Shelby Burrow
Friend
June 23, 2021
