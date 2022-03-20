Kelly, Esther Wells Jones
September 12, 1922 - March 16, 2022
Esther Wells Jones Kelly, 99, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her children.
Esther was born on September 12, 1922 in Premier, West Virginia and grew up in West Bend, North Carolina. Her parents were Joseph Lanier Jones and Ida Morris Wells Jones, along with her dear uncle Joel Benjamin Hauser and aunt Alma Jones Hauser.
Esther was a force of nature. She was an avid gardener and raised her six children and her gardens with equal love and devotion. Her photography gave her many happy hours in her darkroom, and she enjoyed time spent refinishing antiques.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt and uncle; her husband of 61 years, Charles Weldon Kelly; children, Miranda Jane Kelly Adams and Patrick Matthew Kelly; her sister, Helen McBride; and brother, Calvin Cecil Jones.
Left to miss her terribly are her children, Esther Joelle Kelly, Melissa Anne Kelly Adams, Mary Eliza Kelly Longstreth (Keith) and Joshua Peter Kelly (Jamie); grandchildren, Joan Adams, Zach Woodburn, Noah Woodburn (Lindsey), Ian Kelly (Haleigh), Sean Kelly, John Kelly (Karyn), Sarah Kelly Posada (Raul) and Eric Kelly; great-grandchildren, Jakob Lara-Woodburn, Robin Woodburn, Abigail Posada, Olivia Posada, Adeline Kelly and Amelia Houck; son-in-law, Tad Adams; daughter-in-law, Denise Kelly; and of course, her beloved "Puppy."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Their comforting care and assistance were invaluable.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.