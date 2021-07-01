Winston-Salem - Eugene Monroe Campbell, 77, passed away June 28, 2021. Viewing will be from 1pm until 6pm Friday, July 2, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
4 Entries
Gladys,
My condolences to you and your family. You especially gave my family the true meaning of, "next door neighbor " and I will always be grateful for that.
God will bless you and see you safely through this time in your life.
Forever and always,
Vernon DeVane
Vernon H DeVane
Friend
July 2, 2021
Gladys,
" There are places within our hearts that can only be filled with memories. And there are places in our souls that can only be healed by the gentle hands of time''
You & your family are in my prayers. Love you!
Olivia Baker
Friend
July 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you in my prayers.
Debbie Kiser
July 2, 2021
Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal. Lifting your family up in prayer.