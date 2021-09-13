Crews, Eugene Stephenson "Gene"
November 17, 1938 - September 11, 2021
Mr. Eugene Stephenson Crews, 82, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth Co. on November 17, 1938, the son of the late Cecil Gray Crews and Etta Utchler Lawson Crews. Gene was an avid sportsman and shooter, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, noodling and working in his garden. He also enjoyed bluegrass music, playing his guitar and dulcimer and painting. He retired from Quality Oil Company in their maintenance department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Crews; two brothers; and two sisters. Gene is survived by a daughter, Tami Crews (Barry Niten); a grandson, Chandler Stroud; a sister, Nancy Hart; a brother, Billy Crews; two sisters-in-laws, Lois Slate (Larry) and Lola Fry (Rick); a brother-in-law, Walter Rierson (Peggy); and a special nephew, Marvin "Noon" Trivette. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall. Burial with military rites will follow in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family would like to extend a special thank you to, Deborah Anderson, Lois Slate and Noon Trivette, for the loving care they have shown. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to: American Legion Post 290 in King. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.