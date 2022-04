Settle, Eugene F.



June 1, 1923 - April 12, 2022



On April 12th, 2022, Eugene F. Settle was reunited with his beloved wife of 76 years, Annie M. Settle. They are together again, but will be dearly missed. He is survived by his son, Michael Settle. There will be no public services.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.