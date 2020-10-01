Huie, Jr., Eugene W. "Jr."
August 9, 1939 - September 30, 2020
Mr. Eugene W. "Jr." Huie, Jr., 81, of Winston-Salem, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on Wednesday, August 9, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late Eugene Wille and Minnie Jester Huie, Sr. Jr. resided in the area his entire life and faithfully attended Faith Church as health permitted. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 35 years of service. After retirement he worked for Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookie Bakery and spent time with his woodworking hobby with a special love of making Adirondack chairs.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Tanya Blizard Huie of the home; son, Ronnie Huie (Melissa) of Pfafftown; sister, Jerline Beckner (Gene Hawks) of Walkertown; two brothers, Billy Huie (Donna) of Walkertown, and Tony Huie (Glenda) of Tobaccoville; four grandchildren, David Huie (Tiffany), Miranda Yow (Rodney), Corey Huie (Heather), and Rickey Stokes (Dakota); eight great-grandchildren, Kami Stokes, Aiden Huie, Carter Yow, Jake Huie, Renleigh Stokes, Thor Stokes, Brooklyn Huie, and Dylan Yow; and his beloved canine companion Molly.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on October 2, 2020 at J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Wallburg with the Rev. Ferrell Towns officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to Well Care Hospice of Advance, 5380 U.S. 158, suite 210, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be sent to the Huie family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107