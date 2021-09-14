Cope, Eunice Scott
March 2, 1929 - September 11, 2021
Mrs. Eunice Nora Scott Cope, age 92, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clemmons Medical Center. She was born March 2, 1929 in Forsyth County, NC to the late William M. Scott and Birdie Mae Huffman Scott. Mrs. Cope was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church and had retired from Southwest Middle School cafeteria.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Cope, Jr.; one son-in-law, Jerry Phibbs; and two brothers and one sister. Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Phibbs of Advance and Janet Comer (James) of Clemmons; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Pastor Zach Dease. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.