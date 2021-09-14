Menu
Cope, Eunice Scott

March 2, 1929 - September 11, 2021

Mrs. Eunice Nora Scott Cope, age 92, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clemmons Medical Center. She was born March 2, 1929 in Forsyth County, NC to the late William M. Scott and Birdie Mae Huffman Scott. Mrs. Cope was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church and had retired from Southwest Middle School cafeteria.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Cope, Jr.; one son-in-law, Jerry Phibbs; and two brothers and one sister. Surviving are two daughters, Darlene Phibbs of Advance and Janet Comer (James) of Clemmons; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Pastor Zach Dease. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
NC
Sep
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time and always.
Brenda Hayes
Other
September 15, 2021
Beth and David Bailey
September 15, 2021
