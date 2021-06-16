Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Greer Jeffries
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
3815 Yadkinville Road
Winston Salem, NC
Jeffries, Eva Greer

October 19, 1926 - June 15, 2021

Eva Greer Jeffries, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in Asheville, NC.

Born in Jacksonville, NC, she was the youngest of five children. In 1944, at the age of 17, she married her husband, Grant Wendell Jeffries, who was a young Marine Corps pilot preparing to serve in WWII. She was his loving wife for 58 years until his death in 2002.

Eva loved to study the Bible and taught Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem for more than 25 years. That time fostered many great friendships, with friends who have remained loving and faithful. Her grandchildren were a great joy in her life. She loved hosting them, laughing with them, and stuffing them with desserts.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, her husband Grant, and a daughter, Ginger Dawn Jeffries. Surviving are her son, Dr. Brentley Jeffries and wife Coral of Asheville; 4 grandchildren, Ian Jeffries, Nathaniel Jeffries (Amy), Gib Jeffries (Erin), and Anna Van Zytveld (Andrew); and 3 great-grandchildren, Enoch, Sojourner, and Kyria Jeffries.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, at 1:00 p.m., at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Aunt Eva was a loving Aunt. I enjoyed going to visit her when I was a child. Many fond memories.
Gerald and Tricia Setzer
Family
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results