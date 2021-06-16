Jeffries, Eva Greer
October 19, 1926 - June 15, 2021
Eva Greer Jeffries, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in Asheville, NC.
Born in Jacksonville, NC, she was the youngest of five children. In 1944, at the age of 17, she married her husband, Grant Wendell Jeffries, who was a young Marine Corps pilot preparing to serve in WWII. She was his loving wife for 58 years until his death in 2002.
Eva loved to study the Bible and taught Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem for more than 25 years. That time fostered many great friendships, with friends who have remained loving and faithful. Her grandchildren were a great joy in her life. She loved hosting them, laughing with them, and stuffing them with desserts.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, her husband Grant, and a daughter, Ginger Dawn Jeffries. Surviving are her son, Dr. Brentley Jeffries and wife Coral of Asheville; 4 grandchildren, Ian Jeffries, Nathaniel Jeffries (Amy), Gib Jeffries (Erin), and Anna Van Zytveld (Andrew); and 3 great-grandchildren, Enoch, Sojourner, and Kyria Jeffries.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, at 1:00 p.m., at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.