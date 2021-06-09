Hall, Evander Stacy
October 26, 1990 - May 29, 2021
Evander Stacy Hall died May 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on October 26, 1990, in Jacksonville, FL to Deborah Davis Hall and the late Carl Stacy Hall.
In addition to his father, Evan was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bob and Hope Hall; uncles, Buck Hall, all of Mocksville and Henry Tate of New York City, NY; maternal grandparents, Harold and Thelma Davis of Hilton Head Island, SC; and uncle, Dave Davis of Marietta, OH.
Survivors include his mother of Bluffton, SC; a son, Grayson Stacy Hall; mother of his son, Paisley Hill, both of Greenville, AL; a sister, Kristen Anne Hall of Laie, HI; aunts and uncles, Hope Hall Tate of New York, NY, Dixie and David Parham of Atlantic Beach, NC, Brien and Emily Jane Davis of Hope, ME, and Cindy Davis of Marietta, OH; cousins, Tripp and Janelle Hall of Denver, CO, Trevey Davis of Baltimore, MD, Fletcher Davis of Bangor, ME, Ricci and Matt Bailey of Marietta, OH, and Tucker and Shayla Davis of Des Moines, IA.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Lambert Funeral Home, Mocksville with the Reverend J. Cooper Conway officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to continue to celebrate the life of Evan at a picnic in Rich Park immediately following the interment.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family asks that you please be mindful of social distancing and masking if you have not been vaccinated.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Evan, there will be a live webcast of his service on the Lambert Funeral Home website as well as by visiting the following https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55244
.
In remembrance of Evan, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be considered for Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N Q Street, Pensacola, FL 32505. Offer condolences at www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.