Snyder, Evelyn Allen
November 17, 1934 - November 17, 2020
Evelyn Allen Snyder, of Winston-Salem, NC, went home to be with the Lord on her birthday, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born November 17, 1934 to William Thomas and Florence Wall Allen. She married George Kenneth Snyder in 1957. She worked for Hanes Hosiery until retirement. Evelyn was active in her church, Konnoak Hills Moravian, where she served as a Deiner in the church's Lovefeast. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband George; her daughter Anita Snyder; and siblings, Carl Allen, Clyde Allen, Bob Allen, Opal Wolfe, Anne Adams and Betty Jessup. She is survived by her brother, Tom Allen; sister, Marie Joyce; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard, with Rev. John D. Rights officiating. The family would like to express a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and the Palliative Care Unit at Forsyth Medical Center who all cared for Evelyn during the final days of her life. Also, many thanks to the staff at Clemmons Village who have lovingly cared for Evelyn for several years. Thank you also to the church members, family, and friends who have faithfully visited her during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.