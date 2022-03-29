Cabbell, Evelyn Wagner



Evelyn Wagner Cabbell, 96, of Welcome, North Carolina, was called to eternal rest on March 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born to Pearl Thomas Wagner and David Hollis Wagner, Sr. on May 9, 1925. She attended Hampton Institute (University) where she earned a Bachelor of Science. Upon graduating from Hampton, she accepted a teaching position in Chatham, Virginia. She later taught in Gainesville, Georgia for six years and then returned to North Carolina and taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System for over 40 years. She was known for chatting with her friends at church at her special table in the church's fellowship hall, especially before Sunday school. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. Her neighbors were always in awe of her beautiful yard. She was an impeccable and fashionable dresser (even though she was quick to say how old her outfit was). Her wardrobe reflected the woman she was – one of class, style, dignity, candor, and grace – tempered with a dose of reality. In addition to being actively involved in Sunday School and in the evening and noon Bible Study, Mrs. Cabbell served on the church's Finance Committee and several church ministries, which included the Senior Missionaries, Special Needs, Active Adults, Hospitality/Ambassadors, and Decoration Ministries. Among those left to honor Mrs. Cabbell's life and legacy are her son, Leland (Seista) Cabbell of Welcome, North Carolina, and her daughter, Shelley Cabbell and her husband Gary Hopson of Pikesville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Dawn Pearl Evelyn Lee, Rasheedah Cabbell, and Tremayne Grier Cabbell; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, including her beloved United Metropolitan Church family. A very special thank you is extended to cousins Pam Wagner Bradsher and her daughter Lauren and to JoEvelyn Heard for their love and support. Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Wed., March 30, 2022 at Roberts (Winston-Salem). Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Salisbury National Cemetery. A public viewing today from 1 P.M.- 6 P.M. at the funeral home.



Roberts Funeral Service, Winston-Salem



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.