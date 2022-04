AUNT EVELYN, YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED AS WITH YOUR QUIET & COMPSSIONATE LOVE FOR OTHERS...AS CHILDREN YOU ALWAYS HAD A OPEN HOUSE FOR ALL OF US KIDS...YOU NEVER COMPLAINED ABOUT ALL OF THE LAUGHTER & FUN WE ALL SHARED GROWING UP IN A CHRISTIAN ENVIRONMENT...WE ALL LOVE YOU... THE ALLEN FAMILY...RIP

Herbert Allen March 9, 2021