Roberts



Lexington - Private family services for Evelyn Roberts will be held at 12:00 on December 3, 2020, at St. Stephen United Methodist Church. Burial will be on December 9, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Salisbury National Cemetery.



(Gilmore )



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.