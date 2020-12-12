Tiffin, Evelyn Ruth



June 24, 1934 - July 29, 2020



Evelyn Ruth Tiffin died on July 29, 2020, at the Trellis Supportive Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Evelyn was born in Hawaii on June 24, 1934, to Ruby Boles Tiffin and Dwight Wayne Tiffin, a career member of the U. S. Navy. Evelyn grew up in Long Beach, California, with her mother and step father, Sam Franks, who was a retired sailor. Evelyn was a registered nurse who served six years in the US Army Reserves, including a deployment to Italy in 1967-68.



Evelyn and her mother lived in Mocksville with her grandmother Boles and family for extended periods of time while her father was deployed. She moved to Winston-Salem in 1999 to be near the Boles family, and then moved to Walnut Cove in 2005 to be near her cousins, Peggy and Rachel Boles.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother; her father who was killed in combat on November 1, 1944 aboard the USS Anderson DD 411 in Leyte Gulf; and her stepfather, Sam Franks. Sam's service in the US Navy in pre-WWII China was depicted in the movie "Sand Pebbles."



Evelyn is survived by cousins Barbara Delong, Ruby Nell Carter, Iva Nell Boger, Nancy Tutherow, Johnny Webb and Vera Scobby, and a special friend, Jonathan Tuttle, who kept regular contact with her at her home and who has now given a home to her furry companion, Shiloh.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the new cemetery of Jericho Church of Christ, 574 Greenhill Road, Mocksville, with Rev. Jack Lipsey officiating. Evelyn will be the first person interred in the new church cemetery on the land that Evelyn donated to Jericho Church of Christ.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.