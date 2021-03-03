Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Wright West
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
West, Evelyn Wright Whitney

June 4, 1918 - March 1, 2021

Evelyn Wright Whitney West, 102, passed into the more immediate presence of the savior, on March 1, 2021. Mrs. West was born on June 4, 1918, to Burgess M. and Bessie Reynolds Wright.

Mrs. West is preceded in death by her parents; first husband of 42 years, Hoyt Whitney; second husband of 19 years, David West; brothers, William R. Wright and Woodrow Wright; sister, Elizabeth Artis Weber; and grandson, Rives Crump.

She is survived by daughters, Ann Whitney Marcus (David) and Susan Crump; grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Long (Mark) and the Rev. Dr. David Marcus, Jr., (Lee); great-grandchildren, Crosby Long, David Marcus III, and Sofia Crump; sister, Doris W. Noell; and brother, Bynum Wright.

Evelyn was a lifelong member of Fairview Moravian Church.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at God's Acre, with the Pastor Tony Hayworth, Rev. Dr. David Marcus, Jr., and Rev. Scott Venable officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals and Cremations

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
God's Acre
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss.
Bobbie West Hepler
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results