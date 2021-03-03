West, Evelyn Wright Whitney
June 4, 1918 - March 1, 2021
Evelyn Wright Whitney West, 102, passed into the more immediate presence of the savior, on March 1, 2021. Mrs. West was born on June 4, 1918, to Burgess M. and Bessie Reynolds Wright.
Mrs. West is preceded in death by her parents; first husband of 42 years, Hoyt Whitney; second husband of 19 years, David West; brothers, William R. Wright and Woodrow Wright; sister, Elizabeth Artis Weber; and grandson, Rives Crump.
She is survived by daughters, Ann Whitney Marcus (David) and Susan Crump; grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Long (Mark) and the Rev. Dr. David Marcus, Jr., (Lee); great-grandchildren, Crosby Long, David Marcus III, and Sofia Crump; sister, Doris W. Noell; and brother, Bynum Wright.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of Fairview Moravian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at God's Acre, with the Pastor Tony Hayworth, Rev. Dr. David Marcus, Jr., and Rev. Scott Venable officiating.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals and Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.