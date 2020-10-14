Brother Lem was a good man, a very good friend on Facebook. He is Happy now with our Heavenly Father. Lem is truly going to be missed by all his friends, his family & his Church Family.

We didn't always agree but never argued about how we felt either. May God Bless you his family each & everyone. Yes we lost a dear friend. He was a little bit mischievous now & then which was fine. He was a jolly fun loving Christian man & Preacher.

Nelda October 13, 2020