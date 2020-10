Sprinkle, Everette Lemuel "Lem"March 24, 1945 - October 9, 2020Everette Lemuel "Lem" Sprinkle, Jr., died 09 Oct 2020. He was born on 24 Mar 1945 to Everette, Sr. and Armetta M. Sprinkle. Lem is survived by a son, Bryan Keyth (Janet), a daughter, Teressa S. Wachob (Danny); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lem was a US Navy veteran--honorably discharged as a HM2/E5. Lem was a carpenter for over 40 years, becoming a Master Carpenter. He could and would build anything out of wood if the people had enough money. Lem was a preacher/pastor at Old Siloam Church for 20 years. Per Lem's request: NO FLOWERS. All memorials may be made to the Old Siloam Church and sent to Irene Whitaker, on Hardy Rd. in Siloam. Services for Lem are: Public viewing at Old Siloam Church, Friday, 16 Oct 2020 from 5 PM – 7P M. A testimonial/memorial service starting at 7 PM until-----. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by Jim Ester and the American Legion Post 290. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service5108 US Hwy. 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055