Everette Lemuel "Lem" Sprinkle
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1945
DIED
October 9, 2020
Sprinkle, Everette Lemuel "Lem"

March 24, 1945 - October 9, 2020

Everette Lemuel "Lem" Sprinkle, Jr., died 09 Oct 2020. He was born on 24 Mar 1945 to Everette, Sr. and Armetta M. Sprinkle. Lem is survived by a son, Bryan Keyth (Janet), a daughter, Teressa S. Wachob (Danny); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lem was a US Navy veteran--honorably discharged as a HM2/E5. Lem was a carpenter for over 40 years, becoming a Master Carpenter. He could and would build anything out of wood if the people had enough money. Lem was a preacher/pastor at Old Siloam Church for 20 years. Per Lem's request: NO FLOWERS. All memorials may be made to the Old Siloam Church and sent to Irene Whitaker, on Hardy Rd. in Siloam. Services for Lem are: Public viewing at Old Siloam Church, Friday, 16 Oct 2020 from 5 PM – 7P M. A testimonial/memorial service starting at 7 PM until-----. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by Jim Ester and the American Legion Post 290. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy. 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Old Siloam Church
Oct
16
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Old Siloam Church
Lemuel, you will be missed. Enjoy all your rewards and seeing all the loved ones and walking with God.
Shirley Saunders McIntosh
Friend
October 13, 2020
I'm going to miss you on FB - it's been an honor to know such a caring man ..
Sherry Meadows
October 13, 2020
Brother Lem was a good man, a very good friend on Facebook. He is Happy now with our Heavenly Father. Lem is truly going to be missed by all his friends, his family & his Church Family.
We didn't always agree but never argued about how we felt either. May God Bless you his family each & everyone. Yes we lost a dear friend. He was a little bit mischievous now & then which was fine. He was a jolly fun loving Christian man & Preacher.
Nelda
October 13, 2020
Lem you are an angle now .Fly high no more pain and I always enjoyed reading your sayings on fb .You will be missed my friend

Karen Bolen
Friend
October 13, 2020
I can do all things through Christ who strengthen me. Phil. 4. 13 ..in my humble opinion Christ needed help building another house.
Douglas Collier
Friend
October 13, 2020