Deans, Fay Smithdeal



March 16, 1923 - December 23, 2021



Fay Smithdeal Deans passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021 at the age of 98. Mrs. Deans was born in Winston-Salem on March 16, 1923 to the late Charles Cleveland Smithdeal, Sr. and Gladys Pfaff Smithdeal. She loved to tell stories about growing up in Ardmore, shag dancing at Myrtle Beach, and going to Advance to have Sunday dinner every week. Mrs. Deans was an avid reader and enjoyed doing stitch work, and growing and arranging flowers. She was fortunate enough to travel extensively with her late husband, visiting many foreign countries. She was also a lifetime member of Ardmore Methodist Church.She graduated Reynolds High School with the class of 1940. Mrs. Deans then attended Greensboro College and transferred to UNC Chapel Hill where she graduated with her bachelors degree in 1948. Mrs. Deans worked for Eastern Airlines as a reservation agent and as a technical editor with Western Electric.



A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she both adored and was adored by her family. Mrs. Deans was preceded in death by her loving husband, John H. Deans; grandchildren, Chris Brewer and Amy Chaney; and brothers, C. C. Smithdeal, Jr. and Richard Smithdeal. She leaves behind her daughter, Sandra (Ralph) McCallie; grandchildren, Keith (Regina) Brewer, Joy (Billy) Pace, and Carma (Mike Kimbell) McCallie; seven great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.



Mrs. Deans will be interred at Forsyth Memorial after cremation. A Celebration of Life service may be held at a later date.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.