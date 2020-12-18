Dear Bo & Zach, we are thinking of you at this sad time. Your Mom was a special, loving lady who will be missed by many friends. We now live at Arbor Acres in Winston Salem, and during this pandemic are confined to campus. We will look forward to better days when perhaps we can see you. Meanwhile, know that our prayers are with you and yours. With love, Charles and Janice

Charles & Janice Carter December 19, 2020