Cecil, Faye Branch
May 17, 1937 - December 13, 2020
Faye Branch Cecil, 83, of High Point, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Homestead Hills in Winston-Salem. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and true friend to so many. Born May 17, 1937 in Valdese, NC, Faye was daughter of the late James Clarence and Mabel Ennis Branch. She attended Valdese High School and had the rare honor of being selected homecoming queen for two consecutive years. Following her education at Gardner-Webb and Lenoir-Rhyne Colleges, Faye settled in Winston-Salem and taught at R.J. Reynolds High School.
In 1961, Faye married Robert L. Cecil (Bob) and established roots in High Point, where she raised two sons and supported Bob's legal career. Church was an immediate focal point for her, and many hours were spent volunteering and developing life-long friendships at Forest Hills Presbyterian, First Presbyterian, and later Emerywood Baptist Church. Faye returned to the classroom and taught at Northeast and Thomasville Middle schools before retiring with more than 20 years as an educator. Faye was an ardent supporter of Mobile Meals in High Point, and for many years delivered regularly to the elderly in need. The Presbyterian Home was also a special place to Faye, where she served on the board of directors. Faye enjoyed music, cooking, walks on the beach, playing bridge and precious time with her grandchildren, but especially relished the simple pleasure of coffee on her screened porch while listening to birds sing.
After 56 years of marriage, Faye lost Bob in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Cecil, Jr. of Granite Falls and Zachary James Cecil (Susannah) of Clemmons; grandchildren Parker, Andrew, and Meredith Cecil of Clemmons; and dear uncle, Robert Ennis of Hickory. The family will have a private service at Emerywood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals of High Point, P.O. Box 6666, High Point, NC 27262 or a favorite charity
. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.