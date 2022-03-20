Menu
Faye Southern Johnson
Johnson, Faye Southern

July 27, 1926 - March 17, 2022

Mrs. Faye Southern Johnson, 95, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born July 27, 1926, in Surry County to the late Dock and Mecie Southern. Faye spent her adult years living in Pilot Mountain and Mt. Airy. She later moved to Winston-Salem, where she was the resident manager of Vineyard Gardens Apartment Complex. In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin N. Johnson; two sisters, Frankie Southern and Lillie Bruner; two brothers, Ralph Southern and R.B. Southern; and brother-in-law, John A. Sigmon. She is survived by three daughters: Francine Grizzard (Jim), Cathy Sigmon, and Vicky Conrad (Ken); seven grandchildren: Jay Grizzard, Alan Grizzard (Sterling), Evan Grizzard, Dr. Stacey Sigmon, John Sigmon (Tara), Leah Catherine Seaton (Jake), and Kyle Conrad (Whitney). A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 22nd at Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo with Minister Roger Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, 1959 N. Peacehaven Road Box 309, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Pine Hill Church, 3968 NC Hwy 268, Ararat, NC 27007. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fran, Cathy and Vicky, I am so sorry to hear that your sweet mother has passed... She will be missed.
Gina Bodenhamer
Other
March 20, 2022
