Kiser, Faye Shropshire
April 5, 1948 - September 16, 2021
Mrs. Faye Shropshire Kiser, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away at her residence on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Faye was born in Guilford County on April 5, 1948, to the late Moyr Edward Shropshire and Geneva Nelson Shropshire. She was in the first graduating class of Parkland High School in 1966. Faye retired from Novant Health as the accounts payable supervisor. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Shropshire and two sisters, Nancy James and Louise Shropshire. Faye is survived by her husband, Elmer "Jay" Kiser, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Williams (Dale); son, Jonathan Kiser (Valerie); two grandsons, Derek Williams and Darren Williams (Brittany); great-granddaughter and love of her life, Rylee Williams; and two special nieces, Debra Chandler and Sharon Alderman (Scott). Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Dr. Sandra Bovender officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:45 am Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers or memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.