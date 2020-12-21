Menu
Fern Pendry Hunter
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Hunter, Fern Pendry

October 5, 1933 - December 19, 2020

Fern Pendry Hunter died on Saturday, December 19th at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born to the late Martha Lovenia Williard and James Montgomery "JM" Pendry on October 5th, 1933 in Boonville. She graduated from Boonville High School and retired from R.J Reynolds Tobacco after 35 years as a packing operator and inspector. She was also a tour guide for 7 years. Fern was a longtime member of Bethabara Moravian Church, where she was the head deiner for 17 years, a sacristan, and enjoyed volunteering in the nursery taking care of the children. Fern was the chief chicken pie maker and head baker for Bethabara for many years. She is preceded in death by 5 sisters; Minnie Matthews, Levie Reece, Dessie Sainz, Ruby Mathis, Nell Caudle, and 5 brothers; Paul, Joe, Clint, Howard, Ernest Pendry. As a younger sister, Fern was a wonderful steadfast caregiver to all her older siblings. Fern is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Moir Raeford Hunter, 1 brother Benny Pendry, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd at 2:00 PM at Bethabara Moravian Church, with a visitation from 12:45 to 2:00 PM. A burial will follow at 2:45 at God's Acre Bethabara Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethabara Moravian Church, 2100 Bethabara Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bethabara Moravian Church
2100 Bethabara Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bethabara Moravian Church
2100 Bethabara Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
I have such fond memories of Fern. She was such a sweet lady. Prayers lifted for her family
Rachel Weavil
December 24, 2020
Dearest Moir, we are so sad at the passing of our loving Fern. We just wanted to keep her forever. Chicken pie-making days were hard work but were also so much fun. We all have many good memories. Fern was and is a blessing to all. She was one of our Moravian stars. Love to you, Jim & Paulette
Paulette Kuzmanovich
December 22, 2020
Moir, I am sorry to hear about Fern's passing. I sure will miss all those hugs that I got each time that I saw her and that infectious smile that she had. I have you in my thoughts and prayers. God had gained a beautiful angel.
LLoyd McCormick
December 22, 2020
Moir, I´m so sorry for your loss. With our great healer this hurt will pass. But thanks to our great healer the love & memories will last forever
Barbara Stanley
December 22, 2020
Dearest Moir, I was so sorry to hear about Fern. I am very sorry for your loss. I will always remember her warm and welcoming smile. I feel blessed to have known her. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Ann
Ann Gabriel
December 21, 2020
I great witnesses for the Lord and the Bethabara Congregation ! A loving friend of my parents. My prayers are with her family!
Tom Shelton
December 21, 2020
My precious , loving friend. You will live forever in my heart. We had some delightful days working at church. I can hear our laughter , now. God has a new Angel and Moir has a "New Guardian Angel". You will be missed so much. That sweet face and gentle voice will ring forever at Bethabara. Love you Daphine
Daphine Sams
December 21, 2020
Michele Harmon
December 21, 2020
