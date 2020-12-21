Hunter, Fern Pendry
October 5, 1933 - December 19, 2020
Fern Pendry Hunter died on Saturday, December 19th at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born to the late Martha Lovenia Williard and James Montgomery "JM" Pendry on October 5th, 1933 in Boonville. She graduated from Boonville High School and retired from R.J Reynolds Tobacco after 35 years as a packing operator and inspector. She was also a tour guide for 7 years. Fern was a longtime member of Bethabara Moravian Church, where she was the head deiner for 17 years, a sacristan, and enjoyed volunteering in the nursery taking care of the children. Fern was the chief chicken pie maker and head baker for Bethabara for many years. She is preceded in death by 5 sisters; Minnie Matthews, Levie Reece, Dessie Sainz, Ruby Mathis, Nell Caudle, and 5 brothers; Paul, Joe, Clint, Howard, Ernest Pendry. As a younger sister, Fern was a wonderful steadfast caregiver to all her older siblings. Fern is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Moir Raeford Hunter, 1 brother Benny Pendry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd at 2:00 PM at Bethabara Moravian Church, with a visitation from 12:45 to 2:00 PM. A burial will follow at 2:45 at God's Acre Bethabara Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethabara Moravian Church, 2100 Bethabara Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral and Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.