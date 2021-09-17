Spillman, Ferne Helen Wall



June 12, 1929 - September 16, 2021



Yadkinville - Mrs. Ferne Wall Spillman, 92, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Willowbrook-Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born on June 12, 1929 in Yadkin County to Benbow McKinley Wall and Maude Adams Wall. She attended Mars Hill College and Twin City Business College. Active in all phases of the Community for approximately 40 years, Mrs. Spillman was a legal secretary for 15 years before starting her banking career. She was Vice-President and City Executive of Southeastern Savings Bank before joining SNB Savings Bank (now Truist) in October 1991 and retiring on June 30, 1994. After retirement, she was an exuberant gardener, especially her beautiful rose garden. Mrs. Spillman was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher and was Choir Director for more than 30 years. She was a charter member of the Yadkinville Business and Professional Women's Club, and was named the club's Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1981. In May 1992, Mrs. Spillman was elected to The Yadkin County Board of Education, serving a six year term. She was known for her positive attitude and always having a smile. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, William LaVerne Spillman; two brothers, Hubert Wall and Page Wall; and two sisters, Edna Brown, and Inez Norman. Surviving are her precious children, Myra (Keith) Hutchens, and Keith (Michelle) Spillman; two dearly loved grandchildren, Amanda (Michael Bambrick) of Apex, NC and Adam (Jessica) Spillman of Statesville, NC; her pride and joy, great-grandchildren, Aidan Stokes, Shelby Mann, Charlotte Mann, and Tanner Spillman; two sisters, Marie Harris, Gertrude Adams; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 for family only at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Wallace officiating. Family requests that everyone attending the service wear a mask. She will lie in state from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2725 Old US 421 East, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Spillman family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.