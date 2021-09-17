Yadkinville - Mrs. Ferne Wall Spillman, 92, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Willowbrook-Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born on June 12, 1929 in Yadkin County to Benbow McKinley Wall and Maude Adams Wall. She attended Mars Hill College and Twin City Business College. Active in all phases of the Community for approximately 40 years, Mrs. Spillman was a legal secretary for 15 years before starting her banking career. She was Vice-President and City Executive of Southeastern Savings Bank before joining SNB Savings Bank (now Truist) in October 1991 and retiring on June 30, 1994. After retirement, she was an exuberant gardener, especially her beautiful rose garden. Mrs. Spillman was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher and was Choir Director for more than 30 years. She was a charter member of the Yadkinville Business and Professional Women's Club, and was named the club's Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1981. In May 1992, Mrs. Spillman was elected to The Yadkin County Board of Education, serving a six year term. She was known for her positive attitude and always having a smile. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, William LaVerne Spillman; two brothers, Hubert Wall and Page Wall; and two sisters, Edna Brown, and Inez Norman. Surviving are her precious children, Myra (Keith) Hutchens, and Keith (Michelle) Spillman; two dearly loved grandchildren, Amanda (Michael Bambrick) of Apex, NC and Adam (Jessica) Spillman of Statesville, NC; her pride and joy, great-grandchildren, Aidan Stokes, Shelby Mann, Charlotte Mann, and Tanner Spillman; two sisters, Marie Harris, Gertrude Adams; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 for family only at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Wallace officiating. Family requests that everyone attending the service wear a mask. She will lie in state from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2725 Old US 421 East, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Spillman family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
17 Entries
In still moments, may you remember the love and the happy times- and find comfort in these memories. With Deepest Sympathy. Vivian Livengood and Mary Jo
Vivian Livengood
Friend
September 18, 2021
Ferne was one special Lady. In every sense of the word . She brought joy to all you knew her. I am honored to Have called her my friend. She is with the Lord and I know Laverne is smiling holding her close. She will be dearly missed . My thoughts and prayers are with all her Dear Family she loved so much. Brenda Tyree
Brenda Tyree
Friend
September 18, 2021
Myra , sorry to hear about your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Kay Hoots
Friend
September 17, 2021
Myra, I am so sorry to hear that Fern has passed. Such good childhood memories of your family and you. Fern was such a precious lady. Prayers to you and Keith and your family. Love you.
Shirley Newman Branyon
Friend
September 17, 2021
Myra, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing . She was a sweet lady, and I know you will miss her very much. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Kathy Wilhelm
Friend
September 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. It was a privilege to work for & with your mother. Loved
Ann Chamberlain
Coworker
September 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you through this time of sorrow Myra..
reba hollingsworth
September 17, 2021
Myra and Keith, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Heaven gained a wonderful lady today on my 76th birthday, September 16th. I know there were loved ones that welcomed her with open arms - Niece
Sylvia & Windle Brown
September 17, 2021
FLY HIGH SWEET LADY , YOUR ANGEL WINGS AWAIT YOU !!.
CHARLIE GALLMAN
September 16, 2021
Prayers for the family
Gina Chamberlain
Friend
September 16, 2021
She was a wonderful lady. Served the same six years with her on the school board and loved her. It was a privilege to know her.
Carolyn Holcomb
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Fern was a wonderful woman. I have many great memories of Fern and Laverne thru the years growing up. She always had a smile on her face every time you saw her. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you thru this difficult time.
Dennis and Jane Hall
September 16, 2021
Myra, Keith and family, you had a beautiful Mother and she was always sweet and kind. Prayers for the family.
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
September 16, 2021
Myra and Keith, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a lovely, kind woman. My prayers are with your family.
Nancy Preston Vherry
September 16, 2021
Myra and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady we were blessed to know. May God bless you in the difficult days ahead.
Donna and Ben Holcomb
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Fern was a really sweet lady.
Tracy Casstevens Matthews
Friend
September 16, 2021
Oh Myra, I'm sorry for you and your family. Hugs and prayers ❤.