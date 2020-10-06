Williard, III, Flay Edward "Eddie"
April 12, 1968 - September 20, 2020
Flay Edward "Eddie" Williard, III, 52, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Cryptside Funeral Services will be held 12:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum with Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.
A native of Forsyth County, NC, Eddie was the husband of Cindy Williard and the son of the late Flay Edward Williard, Jr. and Clotile Warren Williard.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy of the home; step-daughter, Leah Musten of the home; step-son, Devin Musten of the home; daughters, Amber Vaden of Winston-Salem, NC, and Alissa Williard of Winston-Salem, NC; sisters, Melissa Williard of Celebration, FL, Teresa Jarvis and husband, Scotty of Clemmons, NC, and Edrea Williard and husband, David Benjamin of Lewisville, NC; brother, James Williard and husband, Ken Leist of Arvada, CO; two granddaughters; one niece; and two nephews.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.