Wheeler, Flora Foley
August 31, 1920 - September 25, 2020
Mrs. Flora Foley Wheeler passed away on September 25, 2020 in Clemmons at the age of 100. She was born in Newark, NJ on August 31, 1920 to the late Fredrick and Hazel Foley.
Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed garden club, canning, sewing, and reading, but she most enjoyed her time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.
Mrs. Wheeler was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Edward Wheeler; and sister, Helen Cottrell. She leaves behind sons, Warren Wheeler and Ed Wheeler (Sam Lawrence); grandchildren, Caitlin Wheeler and Matthew Wheeler; great granddaughter, Hazel Doby; daughter-in-law, Susan Wheeler; and nieces, nephews, and many loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 2pm at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Pastor Bryan Hullette officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
.
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
Clemmons, North Carolina