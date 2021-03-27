Curtis, Florence Ashley
February 23, 1928 - March 25, 2021
Mrs. Florence Ashley Curtis, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born on February 23, 1928 in Yadkin County and came from a large family. Her family moved to Forsyth County in the late 1940s. Florence attended Oak Summit School and graduated from public high school. She worked in Winston-Salem. Florence married Frank S. Curtis in the early 1950s and they started a family together in 1953 and settled in the Ardmore community. She was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. Florence was very active in the church, schools, and community. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Mark and Bill Curtis. Surviving is her son, David Curtis. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Florence's memory to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.