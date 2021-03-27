I'm so blessed to have known sweet Florence. She was so much fun to be with. Thanks for all the fun times. Going to Candle tea and meeting up with our families on beach trips to Holden. So many wonderful memories of her beloved grandchildren growing up with our children. Say hello to our friend Mark and Jeremy for us. I know there's a big happy reunion going on! See you in a while. I love you.

Eva April 15, 2021