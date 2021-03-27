Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence Ashley Curtis
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Curtis, Florence Ashley

February 23, 1928 - March 25, 2021

Mrs. Florence Ashley Curtis, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born on February 23, 1928 in Yadkin County and came from a large family. Her family moved to Forsyth County in the late 1940s. Florence attended Oak Summit School and graduated from public high school. She worked in Winston-Salem. Florence married Frank S. Curtis in the early 1950s and they started a family together in 1953 and settled in the Ardmore community. She was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. Florence was very active in the church, schools, and community. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Mark and Bill Curtis. Surviving is her son, David Curtis. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Florence's memory to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Aunt Florence's passing. I'm sure there was a great reunion when she joined Frankie and the other family members in heaven. Prayers for you as you grieve.
Lisa Curtis Carlton
April 19, 2021
I'm so blessed to have known sweet Florence. She was so much fun to be with. Thanks for all the fun times. Going to Candle tea and meeting up with our families on beach trips to Holden. So many wonderful memories of her beloved grandchildren growing up with our children. Say hello to our friend Mark and Jeremy for us. I know there's a big happy reunion going on! See you in a while. I love you.
Eva
April 15, 2021
I will never forget all the things that you taught me. I learned to clean and cook and garden . Most of all I learned to laugh! I´ll always miss you!
Totsy Curtis
April 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results