Florence Judith Judy Tate
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Tate, Florence Judith (Judy)

January 21, 1944 - September 20, 2021

Florence Judith Tate passed away on September 20th at Hospice in Winston-Salem. She is preceded in death by her parents William Thurman Tate,Sr and Ollie Edith Hagans Tate and her brother William Thurman Tate, Jr. She is survived by a niece, Tracee Tate Stewart (James) of Lewisville and a Nephew, William Michael Tate (Christi) of Mississippi, as well as several cousins and very close friends. She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School in 1962 and went to work in the research department of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for nearly 30 years, traveling on the East Coast with that team, as an Executive Seceretary. She also began her own business in the late 70's, opening a small shop at Reynolda Village selling herbs, and natural products. She loved to paint and was a very talented artist, teaching as well as creating. She gave exhibitions and her paintings were very popular. She continued to paint the rest of her life until macular degeneration proved too big a challenge for her to continue. She loved to read, enjoyed her cats through the years,and gardening. Judy loved the beach and spent lots of summers at Wrightsville Beach in her youth with family and as an adult visted the Outer Banks and Emerald Isle every summer that she could. She loved to fish and walk the beach to hunt for sea glass and shells.Judy will be greatly missed. She requested no service be held.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Services

2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
You will be missed Rest In Peace, aunt Judy
Ariana Stewart
Family
October 10, 2021
